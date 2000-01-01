Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:19 PM   #1
The7thParallel
Nexus Maximus
The7thParallel's Avatar
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,054
WTB: Unique Toys Nero (Galvatron)
Hello all,

I was an inch from getting this guy off a board member but he had another buyer. Really want to pick him up. PM me if you have one you want to part with!
