Today, 06:30 PM   #1
omegacanuck
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Calgary
Posts: 59
Sponsor New: New Items in Stock at TFTOYS.CA
The latest Takara Legends figures have arrived and are now in stock at tftoys.ca

Quick links:

LG 35 Super Ginrai

https://tftoys.ca/products/takara-le...-optimus-prime

LG 36 Soundwave

https://tftoys.ca/products/takara-le...lg36-soundwave

LG 37 Jaguar

https://tftoys.ca/products/takara-le...e-and-bullhorn

LG 38 Condor

https://tftoys.ca/products/takara-le...ak-and-apeface

LG 39 Brainstorm

https://tftoys.ca/products/takara-le...g39-brainstorm

E-Hobby Combo Bat

https://tftoys.ca/products/takara-le...sive-combo-bat

We got short supplied on a few of these, so limited quantities on some. Hopefully we'll get a second shipment in, but no promises. Have a good one!
omegacanuck is offline   Reply With Quote
Today, 06:31 PM   #2
omegacanuck
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Calgary
Posts: 59
Re: Sponsor New: New Items in Stock at TFTOYS.CA
And yes, I realized as soon as I hit post that I misspelled 'News'. Doh
omegacanuck is offline   Reply With Quote
