Today, 06:30 PM
Today, 06:30 PM
#
1
omegacanuck
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Calgary
Posts: 59
The latest Takara Legends figures have arrived and are now in stock at tftoys.ca
Quick links:
LG 35 Super Ginrai
https://tftoys.ca/products/takara-le...-optimus-prime
LG 36 Soundwave
https://tftoys.ca/products/takara-le...lg36-soundwave
LG 37 Jaguar
https://tftoys.ca/products/takara-le...e-and-bullhorn
LG 38 Condor
https://tftoys.ca/products/takara-le...ak-and-apeface
LG 39 Brainstorm
https://tftoys.ca/products/takara-le...g39-brainstorm
E-Hobby Combo Bat
https://tftoys.ca/products/takara-le...sive-combo-bat
We got short supplied on a few of these, so limited quantities on some. Hopefully we'll get a second shipment in, but no promises. Have a good one!
Re: Sponsor New: New Items in Stock at TFTOYS.CA
And yes, I realized as soon as I hit post that I misspelled 'News'. Doh
