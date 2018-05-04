Via friend site and sponsor*Robotkingdom, we had previously reported a very unexpected item listed: A*Walmart Exclusive G1 Hot-Rod Reissue
. For those fans interested on this reissue, we finally have a proper listing on Walmart website
*(still not in stock, no price) and proper and clear stock images. Hot Rod is coming once again to the shelves. While a reissue, we can see some differences in the packaging, as well as*updated stickers, more orange and sharper colors. No release date available at the moment, but we are sure it is just a matter of time. You can check out the » Continue Reading.
