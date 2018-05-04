Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
G1 Hot Rod Reissue Official Listing And Stock Images


Via friend site and sponsor Robotkingdom, we had previously reported a very unexpected item listed: A Walmart Exclusive G1 Hot-Rod Reissue. For those fans interested on this reissue, we finally have a proper listing on Walmart website (still not in stock, no price) and proper and clear stock images. Hot Rod is coming once again to the shelves. While a reissue, we can see some differences in the packaging, as well as updated stickers, more orange and sharper colors. No release date available at the moment, but we are sure it is just a matter of time.

The post G1 Hot Rod Reissue Official Listing And Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



