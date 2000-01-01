Today, 01:13 AM #1 TNG Hot Rod did nothing wrong Join Date: Dec 2019 Location: Calgary Posts: 28 If Beast Wars were the focus of Generations



So personally, I think that if we wanted to start exploring the rest of the series in the franchise as 'classics', as far as I know, and remember, the next big series is Beast Wars.



So what do yall think a first wave would be like for this sorta switch?



Personally I would say the size classes apart from the 'micro' size class would remain the same. I wouldn't add the legends class back in for 'basics' from the original line cause I think the way we size deluxe covers all the bases.



Here's what I would propose/want for the first wave of a BW focused generations line:



Deluxe:

- Cheetor

- Waspinator

- Terrorsaur

- Dinobot



Notes: I think Terrosaur and Rattrap were both candidates as smaller deluxes, and for sake of balancing preds to maximals, I chose to not include Rattrap here. I think these 4 are pretty crucial BW cast members as well as a decent grab of fan favorites and just acceptable characters



Voyager:

- Rhinox/Scorponok

- Optimus Primal



Notes: Since 1st waves usually have the most longevity I think having the core cast is make up the 1st wave is a given for any line really. I put Rhinox/Scorponok cause I think Rhinox is def more loved by fans, but Scorponok is also deserving of some time to shine since he wasn't really given that chance before. Optimus Primal is kinda obvious why I put him here



Leaders:

- Megatron

- Ironhide/Cybershark



Notes: Megatron needs no explanation. Ironhide and Cybershark on the other hand. So Cybershark I think could pass as a leader plus giant sharks are cool. Ironhide actually took some more thought. So originally I was thinking maybe just making a Leader price point combiner boxset with all the Magnaboss components, but that felt like it would be doing no justice to the characters, plus selling them separately so they can charge us more seems about right for them. So I think since Ironhide is an elephant, leader size is definitely gonna be better as well as originally he was the biggest and then making Prowl and Silverbolt be smaller deluxe in later waves.



Titan:

- Arachnid/Orcanoch



Note: There aren't many options and these 2 were really the only characters I could think of that fit the Titan class, at least in the sorta theme scheme I would think of for the Trilogy(I'll explain this next). I don't really think the combiners work since they were made up of only 3 characters unless we wanted to make some new original ones like in Combiner Wars.



So some final details are that deluxe would definitely be less gimmicky and mainly just the figs and their weapons. Voyagers I think could focus more on flip out weapons and features like OPs cannons or Scorponoks bee bud. Leaders I think would be reserved for combiners and spring gimmicks and such spinning/snapping tail/mouth. Now to explain the Titans. There is definitely an issue with the fact that we didn't really have any massive transformers or combiners that could possibly fit(in my opinion) in Titan class. The only 2 being the ones I mentioned tho their whole base gimmick has a lot to do with mass shifting. The only other possible candidate I can think of is Megatron's floating head from Beast Machines. He wasn't exactly huge but it could kinda pass with the whole hologram thing, and could possibly lead into a Beast Machines line(Which would probs not last long and be relegated to a .5 wave as opposed to a whole line). Plus kiddos would love to have a giant Megs head right



SO yeah. Only a dream atm, so don't take this too seriously. Probs would say it would be a trilogy and be p Beast Wars(Just core cast throwback to classic features like springed and hidden gimmicks), Transmetals(Switch to third 'vehicle' modes and Fuzors), and end on Transmetals 2(A blend of gimmicks and 3rd modes).



Exclusives are something I could definitely see happening, especially on the Takara end like BW Neo and 2 with say the combiners or big retools for Magmatron(From Magnaboss), Big Convoy(From Rhinox), or Mach-Kick(From Fuzor Bantor). Even just regular global exclusives like repaints/slight retools into Tigatron, G1 Dinobots, Agent Ravage, and such.



I've heard the BW anniversary is coming up with speculation that we might get some reissues which is sorta exciting if true.



