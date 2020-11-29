|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up November Week 04
Let’s share our usual international sightings report, courtesy of the reports of all 2005 Board members around the world. It’s been a quite week this time. Germany received some new Cyberverse toys plus the new Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 2 Deluxe (and a “better late than never” Siege sighting). Fan in Philippines can now hunt the big SS-69 Devastator box plus the latest Earthrise Deluxe and Voyager toys. Cyberverse Wave 7 Scout, Deluxe Build-A-Figure Wave 2 And Netflix War For Cybertron Wave 2 Deluxe In Germany
*2005 Board member Nevermore*found Cyberverse Scout Steatlh Force Bumblebee and Deluxe Hot » Continue Reading.
