Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Walmart Listings For Transformers R.E.D Redeco Megatron And Beast Wars Optimus
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,764
New Walmart Listings For Transformers R.E.D Redeco Megatron And Beast Wars Optimus


We have new R.E.D figures incoming. 2005 Board member*Jtprime17*has shared in our forums two new Walmart listings for Transformers R.E.D Redeco Megatron and Beast Wars Optimus Primal. The listings in Walmart website don’t have any image or additional information so far, but EAN codes and product numbers are available for those interested in tracking these action figures. R.E.D Redeco Megatron -$19.87 EAN: 5010993789016 Product Number: F0743 R.E.D*BW Optimus Primal –*$19.87 EAN: 5010993789023 Product Number: F0742 Click on the discussion link below and join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!

The post New Walmart Listings For Transformers R.E.D Redeco Megatron And Beast Wars Optimus Primal appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers "Revenge of the Fallen" Power Bots MEGATRON - New in the Box -RARE!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Returns Slugslinger & Caliburst MOSC SEALED RARE
Transformers
Transformers Titans Returns Windblade & Scorchfire MOSC SEALED RARE
Transformers
Transformers Titans Returns Highbrow & Xort MOSC SEALED RARE
Transformers
Transformers Mini Caliburst Figure Power Core Combiners
Transformers
Transformers Mini Blazemaster Figure Generations Blaze Master
Transformers
Mini Monsuno Longfang Figure Long Fang Jakks Pacific Sabretooth
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:29 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.