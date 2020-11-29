|
New Walmart Listings For Transformers R.E.D Redeco Megatron And Beast Wars Optimus
We have new R.E.D figures incoming. 2005 Board member*Jtprime17*has shared in our forums two new Walmart listings for Transformers R.E.D Redeco Megatron and Beast Wars Optimus Primal. The listings in Walmart website don’t have any image or additional information so far, but EAN codes and product numbers are available for those interested in tracking these action figures. R.E.D Redeco Megatron -$19.87
EAN: 5010993789016 Product Number: F0743 R.E.D*BW Optimus Primal –*$19.87
EAN: 5010993789023 Product Number: F0742 Click on the discussion link below and join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!
