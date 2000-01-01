Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Off Topic > Canadian Action Figure News
Reload this Page WWE Elite Wave 55 & 56 Released in Canada.
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:31 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,905
WWE Elite Wave 55 & 56 Released in Canada.
Thanks to multiple reports we now know that *WWE Elite Wave 55* and *WWE Elite Wave 56* have both been released in Canada. Stars like *AJ Styles*,...

More...
__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
Transformers Leader Class Decepticon Brawl Action Figure
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
G1 Transformers Parts Lot
Transformers
Starscream Masterpiece Action Figure 2007 Hasbro Decepticon Exclusive RID Opened
Transformers
1984 Hasbro G1 Transformer Dinobot Sludge UNOPENED BOX
Transformers
Transformers COMBINER WARS MEGATRON Hasbro MISB NEW
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:09 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.