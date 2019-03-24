|
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Concept Art By Matt Tkocz
Courtesy of artist*Matt Tkocz via his Artstation account
*we can share for you some new great pieces of concept art of the Bumblebee movie for your viewing pleasure. Impact Crater Scene –*Some police officers checking the crater created by the impact of Shatter and Dropkick when they arrived to Earth. Shatter using a mainframe – We can see the evil Decepticon fembot in a design which is closer to her Studio Series toy. Bumblebee vs Dropkick –*We can spot Bee in a more stylized design facing Dropkick in helicopter mode. Tower Antenna Scene – A panoramic view of the final » Continue Reading.
