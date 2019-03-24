Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Concept Art By Matt Tkocz


Courtesy of artist*Matt Tkocz via his Artstation account*we can share for you some new great pieces of concept art of the Bumblebee movie for your viewing pleasure. Impact Crater Scene –*Some police officers checking the crater created by the impact of Shatter and Dropkick when they arrived to Earth. Shatter using a mainframe – We can see the evil Decepticon fembot in a design which is closer to her Studio Series toy. Bumblebee vs Dropkick –*We can spot Bee in a more stylized design facing Dropkick in helicopter mode. Tower Antenna Scene – A panoramic view of the final &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie Concept Art By Matt Tkocz appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
FREE PARKING

For more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/
