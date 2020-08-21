|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #25 iTunes Preview
The War World arc stage is set in the pages of Transformers #25
: Megatron makes his play for Cybertron while Ironhide, Chromia and Hound launch an operation to free those he has imprisoned. Join in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley
(Author), Anna Malkova (Artist, Cover Artist), Angel Hernandez (Cover Artist), Fico Ossio (Cover Artist)
