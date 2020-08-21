Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #25 iTunes Preview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,796
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #25 iTunes Preview


The War World arc stage is set in the pages of Transformers #25: Megatron makes his play for Cybertron while Ironhide, Chromia and Hound launch an operation to free those he has imprisoned. Join in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist, Cover Artist), Angel Hernandez (Cover Artist), Fico Ossio (Cover Artist)

The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #25 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Siege War For Cybertron Micro Masters Lot
Transformers
1987 TRANSFORMERS G1 Decepticon Seacon action figure TENTAKIL Combiner
Transformers
Transformers G2 Brawl Left Leg Combiner for Bruticus
Transformers
Transformers Universe Classic Series Deluxe Class Sunstreaker
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Parts lot
Transformers
Transformer Junior Box with Few Items Vintage
Transformers
Transformers "Revenge of the Fallen" Power Bots MEGATRON - New in the Box -RARE!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:55 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.