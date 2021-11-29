The official*Good Smile Company
*and*Sentinel websites
*have revealed official images of the new*Nendoroid G1 Starscream. These are cute ?chibi-style? renditions of the classic Transformers characters. Starscream joins G1 Optimus Prime
, Megatron
and Nemesis Prime
in the Nendoroid line up. According to the information shared in*Good Smile Company English website
, Nendoroid Starscream will have a pre-order period from March 7th 2022 to April 6th 2022 for*$54.99 and a release date in*August, 2022. See all the cute mirrored images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
