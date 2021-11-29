Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Nendoroid G1 Starscream Official Images


The official*Good Smile Company*and*Sentinel websites*have revealed official images of the new*Nendoroid G1 Starscream. These are cute ?chibi-style? renditions of the classic Transformers characters. Starscream joins G1 Optimus Prime, Megatron and Nemesis Prime in the Nendoroid line up. According to the information shared in*Good Smile Company English website, Nendoroid Starscream will have a pre-order period from March 7th 2022 to April 6th 2022 for*$54.99 and a release date in*August, 2022. See all the cute mirrored images after the break and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Nendoroid G1 Starscream Official Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



