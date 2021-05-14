|
Transformers Kingdom Core Class Dracodon In-Hand Images
Via 2005 Board member*Idarmed,*we have our first in-hand*images of the new*Transformers Kingdom Core Class Dracodon. Dracondon is part of the new Kingdom Wave 3 Core Class together with Soundwave. Dracodon is a Maximal who is a direct “radioactive” green redeco of Core class Vertebreak. The figure features some new dark gold paint apps. While just a redeco, the gamma-style color makes Dracodon “shine” in your display. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as Idarmed*video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
