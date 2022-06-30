New third party company*MetaGate*have shared, via their*Weibo account
, images of the color prototype of their first project:*Haiku (Age Of Extinction Triple Changer Drift). This is an ambitious take on a functional Age Of Extinction triple-changer Drift. As we can see from the images robot mode is pretty movie-accurate and we have a solid Bugatti*Veyron-inspired car mode with a bit messy helicopter mode. According to some replies on Weibo, more details and paint apps will be added to the final product which is expected to be ready to ship by September this year. See the images after the break and » Continue Reading.
The post Metagate Haiku (Age Of Extinction Triple Changer Drift) Color Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...