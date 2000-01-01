TFcon Sale: CHUG Astrotrain

I CAN MEET UP AT TFCON 2017



FOR SALE:



All are MISB or MISP



Classics Astrotrain $30



Reveal The Shield Tracks #20



Transformers Cuponk Set (ping pong game): New, inside package is still sealed. This was an exclusive at the New York Comic Convention in 2011 $25



Other things I have for sale or trade:





Constructbot (i.e. Construct bot; Constructabot; Construct-a-bot) Generation One Shockwave MISB $20



Armada mini-comic/product catalogue that came packaged with Armada figures. make offer



Reprolabels G1 Optimus Prime trailer stickers (minus the two big stripes that go on either side) make offer



Large Transformers 2015 video game 'Devestation' battle scene 18x24 poster $10

Attached Thumbnails