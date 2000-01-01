Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:34 AM
zackmak
Want: Generations Thrilling 30 Brainstorm, and MP Lambor
Brainstorm: only for looking Hasbro 2nd run version, with corrected head. MISB, or loose with instructions, is fine.

Masterpiece Lambor (Sideswipe): only looking for 2014 re-issue. MIB only.

Can meet up at TFcon 2017.

FOR SALE:

All are MISB or MISP

Classics Astrotrain $30

Reveal The Shield Tracks #20

Transformers Cuponk Set (ping pong game): New, inside package is still sealed. This was an exclusive at the New York Comic Convention in 2011 $25

Other things I have for sale or trade:


Constructbot (i.e. Construct bot; Constructabot; Construct-a-bot) Generation One Shockwave MISB $20

Armada mini-comic/product catalogue that came packaged with Armada figures. make offer

Reprolabels G1 Optimus Prime trailer stickers (minus the two big stripes that go on either side) make offer
