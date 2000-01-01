zackmak Robot in Disguise Join Date: Mar 2008 Location: Kitchener Posts: 568

Want: Generations Thrilling 30 Brainstorm, and MP Lambor Brainstorm: only for looking Hasbro 2nd run version, with corrected head. MISB, or loose with instructions, is fine.



Masterpiece Lambor (Sideswipe): only looking for 2014 re-issue. MIB only.



Can meet up at TFcon 2017.



FOR SALE:



All are MISB or MISP



Classics Astrotrain $30



Reveal The Shield Tracks #20



Transformers Cuponk Set (ping pong game): New, inside package is still sealed. This was an exclusive at the New York Comic Convention in 2011 $25



Other things I have for sale or trade:





Constructbot (i.e. Construct bot; Constructabot; Construct-a-bot) Generation One Shockwave MISB $20



Armada mini-comic/product catalogue that came packaged with Armada figures. make offer



Reprolabels G1 Optimus Prime trailer stickers (minus the two big stripes that go on either side) make offer Last edited by zackmak; Today at 04:38 AM .