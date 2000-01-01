STATUS: WTB
*will update status when i'm not buying
Hey there, my movieverse collection is almost complete and i'm trying to look out for these remaining mass retail figures before I start focusing on expensive (MPM, dotm wheeljack) and 3rd party stuff.
I prefer used/loose figures and don't mind scuff marks, paint damage or playwear as long as the figure is complete (or missing few accesories) to keep prices down. I prefer to buy figures from the list as lots to save on shipping though I can meetup in Ottawa for individual figures.
Most of them are side characters and specific repaints
:
Scout/Commander
- ROTF Breakdown
- ROTF Rollbar
- ROTF Scattorshot
- DOTM Optimus Prime
- DOTM Blackout
Deluxe
- 2007 Swindle
- 2007 Stockade
- 2007 Payload
- ROTF Lockdown
- ROTF Deep Desert Brawl
- ROTF Blazemaster (repaints accepted)
- HFTD Tomahawk
- DOTM Track Battle Roadbuster
- DOTM Thundercracker
- TLK Skullitron
Voyager
- 2007 Evac
- ROTF Recon Ironhide (fury of bonecrusher repaint)
- ROTF Megatron
- HFTD The Fallen
- DOTM Ratchet (voyager ratchet with DOTM paintjob)
Human Alliance
- ROTF Arcee (was part of HA Skids)
- DOTM Bumblebee (stealth repaint)
- DOTM Icepick
- DOTM Drag Strip
- DOTM Tailpipe
Any movie legends (tell me first)
Incomplete accepted
- HFTD Ironhide (only need truck chest/shoulder parts and droid)
- AOE Grimlock (only need legs with skirt pieces, i dont mind missing dino arms)
PM me if you got something, thanks for looking!!