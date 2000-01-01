Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:30 AM
joshuaDA
Generation 1
Join Date: Mar 2016
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 22
Buying some used movieverse figures (list included)
STATUS: WTB
*will update status when i'm not buying

Hey there, my movieverse collection is almost complete and i'm trying to look out for these remaining mass retail figures before I start focusing on expensive (MPM, dotm wheeljack) and 3rd party stuff.

I prefer used/loose figures and don't mind scuff marks, paint damage or playwear as long as the figure is complete (or missing few accesories) to keep prices down. I prefer to buy figures from the list as lots to save on shipping though I can meetup in Ottawa for individual figures.

Most of them are side characters and specific repaints:

Scout/Commander
  • ROTF Breakdown
  • ROTF Rollbar
  • ROTF Scattorshot
  • DOTM Optimus Prime
  • DOTM Blackout
Deluxe
  • 2007 Swindle
  • 2007 Stockade
  • 2007 Payload
  • ROTF Lockdown
  • ROTF Deep Desert Brawl
  • ROTF Blazemaster (repaints accepted)
  • HFTD Tomahawk
  • DOTM Track Battle Roadbuster
  • DOTM Thundercracker
  • TLK Skullitron
Voyager
  • 2007 Evac
  • ROTF Recon Ironhide (fury of bonecrusher repaint)
  • ROTF Megatron
  • HFTD The Fallen
  • DOTM Ratchet (voyager ratchet with DOTM paintjob)
Human Alliance
  • ROTF Arcee (was part of HA Skids)
  • DOTM Bumblebee (stealth repaint)
  • DOTM Icepick
  • DOTM Drag Strip
  • DOTM Tailpipe

Any movie legends (tell me first)

Incomplete accepted
  • HFTD Ironhide (only need truck chest/shoulder parts and droid)
  • AOE Grimlock (only need legs with skirt pieces, i dont mind missing dino arms)

PM me if you got something, thanks for looking!!
