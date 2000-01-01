Today, 01:30 AM #1 joshuaDA Generation 1 Join Date: Mar 2016 Location: Ottawa Posts: 22 Buying some used movieverse figures (list included) STATUS: WTB

*will update status when i'm not buying



Hey there, my movieverse collection is almost complete and i'm trying to look out for these remaining mass retail figures before I start focusing on expensive (MPM, dotm wheeljack) and 3rd party stuff.



I prefer used/loose figures and don't mind scuff marks, paint damage or playwear as long as the figure is complete (or missing few accesories) to keep prices down. I prefer to buy figures from the list as lots to save on shipping though I can meetup in Ottawa for individual figures.



Most of them are side characters and specific repaints :



Scout/Commander ROTF Breakdown

ROTF Rollbar

ROTF Scattorshot

DOTM Optimus Prime

DOTM Blackout Deluxe 2007 Swindle

2007 Stockade

2007 Payload

ROTF Lockdown

ROTF Deep Desert Brawl

ROTF Blazemaster (repaints accepted)

HFTD Tomahawk

DOTM Track Battle Roadbuster

DOTM Thundercracker

TLK Skullitron Voyager 2007 Evac

ROTF Recon Ironhide (fury of bonecrusher repaint)

ROTF Megatron

HFTD The Fallen

DOTM Ratchet (voyager ratchet with DOTM paintjob) Human Alliance ROTF Arcee (was part of HA Skids)

DOTM Bumblebee (stealth repaint)

DOTM Icepick

DOTM Drag Strip

DOTM Tailpipe

Any movie legends (tell me first)



Incomplete accepted HFTD Ironhide (only need truck chest/shoulder parts and droid)

AOE Grimlock (only need legs with skirt pieces, i dont mind missing dino arms)

