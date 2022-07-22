Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDW?s Transformers: Shattered Glass II, Issue #3 iTunes Preview


Slicer is given the war’s most important task: infiltrate Goldbug’s camp around Metroplex to sabotage his plans and gather information for Ultra Magnus. Check on Slicer’s progress in the iTunes Apple Books preview of Shattered Glass II issue #3, tagged with a revised in shops date of November 2nd, then sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Danny Lore (Author), Guido Guidi (Artist, Cover Artist), Lantana Gao (Cover Artist), Stefano Simeone (Cover Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist)

