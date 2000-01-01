Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Buying only new items
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:30 AM   #1
Stealthoptimus
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2019
Location: Toronto
Posts: 17
Buying only new items
Buying brand new items, sealed.
Not picky about the line, but will let you know if i already have them. No shipping. Prefer a pickup in toronto vicinity
Deluxe 10
Voyager 20
Leader 30
Stealthoptimus is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers POTP DINOBOTS (All 5 Complete!) w/3rd Party upgrade TCW-06 set MINT
Transformers
Transformers Fall Of Cybertron Lot! SHOCKWAVE, SOUNDWAVE, & KICKBACK. Very nice!
Transformers
Transformers Mixed Lot! Fansproject CHROMEDOME, Reveal The Sheild JAZZ, More!!!
Transformers
RARE = Takara 1984 Watch Q Colt Combat Custom Transformers Figure Doll Gun RoBoT
Transformers
Transformers "Revenge of the Fallen" Power Bots MEGATRON - New in the Box -RARE!
Transformers
Transformers Titans Returns Slugslinger & Caliburst MOSC SEALED RARE
Transformers
Transformers Titans Returns Windblade & Scorchfire MOSC SEALED RARE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:58 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.