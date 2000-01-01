Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Wanted Items
Buying only new items
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 09:30 AM
#
1
Stealthoptimus
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2019
Location: Toronto
Posts: 17
Buying only new items
Buying brand new items, sealed.
Not picky about the line, but will let you know if i already have them. No shipping. Prefer a pickup in toronto vicinity
Deluxe 10
Voyager 20
Leader 30
Stealthoptimus
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Stealthoptimus
Find More Posts by Stealthoptimus
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers POTP DINOBOTS (All 5 Complete!) w/3rd Party upgrade TCW-06 set MINT
Transformers Fall Of Cybertron Lot! SHOCKWAVE, SOUNDWAVE, & KICKBACK. Very nice!
Transformers Mixed Lot! Fansproject CHROMEDOME, Reveal The Sheild JAZZ, More!!!
RARE = Takara 1984 Watch Q Colt Combat Custom Transformers Figure Doll Gun RoBoT
Transformers "Revenge of the Fallen" Power Bots MEGATRON - New in the Box -RARE!
Transformers Titans Returns Slugslinger & Caliburst MOSC SEALED RARE
Transformers Titans Returns Windblade & Scorchfire MOSC SEALED RARE
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
10:58 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.