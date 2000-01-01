Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Shwabber
Generation 1
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: London, Ontario
Posts: 27
Shwabber's Collection
Well in 4 short months I have found quite the expensive hobby!

Most of these have been re-homed from members here, (thanks to all)!

DIY LED Dimmable lighting and Lit bases are underway, I will repost when finished.

Next additions will be the rest of the FT Iron Dibots and looking for the FT Insecticons.

Proudly
Echotransformer
Loves all things G1-ish..
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 2,603
Re: Shwabber's Collection
Great MP collection and nicely displayed, congrats and welcome to the world of "painful wallet syndrome".
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:22 PM.

