Takara Tomy Netflix War For Cybertron Releases For March 2021 ? Impactor And Nemesis
The*official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have announced their new*Netflix War For Cybertron*releases for March 2021. These figures are part of Netflix War For Cybertron Wave for the Japanese market. WFC-15 Autobot Impactor*
– 3000 Yen ($28.31) WFC-16 Nemesis Prime
*– 8800 Yen ($83.00) The figures show no discernible differences compared to their Hasbro counterparts. Click on the bar to see the mirrored stock images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
