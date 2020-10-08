Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:00 PM
Super_Megatron
Takara Tomy Netflix War For Cybertron Releases For March 2021 – Impactor And Nemesis Prime


The official Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter have announced their new Netflix War For Cybertron releases for March 2021. These figures are part of Netflix War For Cybertron Wave for the Japanese market. WFC-15 Autobot Impactor – 3000 Yen ($28.31) WFC-16 Nemesis Prime – 8800 Yen ($83.00) The figures show no discernible differences compared to their Hasbro counterparts.

The post Takara Tomy Netflix War For Cybertron Releases For March 2021 – Impactor And Nemesis Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



