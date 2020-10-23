Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Battlegrounds: Nathan Elmer Concept Art


Concept artist Nathan Elmer lined up a treat for those of you playing the recently released Transformers: Battlegrounds video game. A bunch of freelance work I did for Coatsink Games through the end of 2019. It’s the first shipped game I got to concept on, and it’s cool I’ve been playing through to see how it all turned out! A sample of images from Elmer’s full gallery is ready to view after the read more jump, order the game here, then sound off on the 2005 boards! As evil MEGATRON closes in on the Allspark, BUMBLEBEE and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Battlegrounds: Nathan Elmer Concept Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



