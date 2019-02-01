Depends on the type of break, plastic, etc.
I've used everything from super glue (and the 10,00 brands of Cyanoacrylates glues, both liquid or gel) to various epoxies.
I've had some that were nasty and didn't bond well, damaged the plastic, melted it, etc.
And I've had some that 30 years later, it's still solid.
If you can clamp it gently and let it dry/bond for 24 hours, regardless of glue, it gives you the best chance of a permanent bond. It it pops apart, then, you move to the next type of glue and hope that you don't end up with damage to the parts.
There is a "plastic" one that I've tried with mixed results but it wasn't bad, again, it depended on the type of plastic.
http://www.lepage.ca/en/lepage-produ...r-plastic.html
Canadian Tire has this I believe... no sure if Walmart does.