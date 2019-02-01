Today, 02:25 PM #1 FreakNasty Generation 2 Join Date: May 2007 Location: Newfoundland Posts: 147 What glue do you recommend for fixing G1 parts? I'm fixing Hardhead's chest plate thing as it broke off the plastic hinge.



Any suggestions? Today, 02:41 PM #2 JonoPrime Beast Machine Join Date: Jul 2007 Location: Burlington, ON Posts: 454 Re: What glue do you recommend for fixing G1 parts? Ive used Gorilla Glue in the past and never had any problems.



Give the area a light sanding prior, to help with adhering the parts together.



Crazy glue Id avoid, as it tends to not stick that well.

Today, 02:51 PM #3 imfallenangel Machine War Join Date: Sep 2014 Location: Ottawa Posts: 257 Re: What glue do you recommend for fixing G1 parts?



I've used everything from super glue (and the 10,00 brands of Cyanoacrylates glues, both liquid or gel) to various epoxies.



I've had some that were nasty and didn't bond well, damaged the plastic, melted it, etc.



And I've had some that 30 years later, it's still solid.



If you can clamp it gently and let it dry/bond for 24 hours, regardless of glue, it gives you the best chance of a permanent bond. It it pops apart, then, you move to the next type of glue and hope that you don't end up with damage to the parts.



There is a "plastic" one that I've tried with mixed results but it wasn't bad, again, it depended on the type of plastic.



http://www.lepage.ca/en/lepage-produ...r-plastic.html



