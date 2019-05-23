|
IDWs New Transformers Comic Series: Issue #7 Sneak Peek
IDW Manager, Creative Development / Senior Editor Tom Waltz sets up a weather forecast for this reveal of a panel from issue #7: You know that saying, “A storm is coming”? Well, in #Transformers
#7, a cyclone is coming. A #Cyclonus
, to be exact. Here’s a raging cool sneak peek for all you awesome fans that have made our Bold New Era a smash hit! @Brian_Ruckley @Anna__Malkova @JoanaLafuente @IDWPublishing
Full credits
:*Brian Ruckley (Author) Cachét » Continue Reading.
