Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Generals Optimus
, the Generals are reporting for Transformers Trading Card Game Wave 3 duty: This iteration of Optimus takes his position as leader of the Autobots especially serious. While in his starting Truck (alt) mode Optimus Prime’s ability grants both Bold and Tough to his allies, allowing them to attack and defend more profitably. After you’ve used your allies to attack, flip Optimus to bot mode, granting bold and tough to himself, along with the new Focus ability. General Megatron is not the selfless leader that Optimus is, and it shows in his card design. Megatron » Continue Reading.
