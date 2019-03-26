|
IDW Media Holdings: Closing Successful Rights Offering, Raised Total of $23 Million
Refreshing our financial health coverage
of IDW Publishing parent IDW Media Holdings, the company recently announced the closure of its private placement offering and plans to use those proceeds to continue executing on its strategic priorities. The full press release is ready for your scanning after the read more jump. Stay tuned to this space for updates then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! IDW Media Holdings Closing Successful Rights Offering Wednesday, May 22, 2019 12:35 PM Exceeds $22.5 Million Goal LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2019 / IDW Media Holdings, Inc. “IDWM” (OTC » Continue Reading.
