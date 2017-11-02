Site*adventuresinpoortaste.com
*has just shared their exclusive*IDW Transformers First Strike #1 Preview. This preview let us see what Arcee and the Revolutionaries team with Kup, Mayday, and Action Man are doing to try to find the missing Centurion and Blackrock* during the First strike event. Transformers First Strike #1 “Continued from Optimus Prime: First Strike! When a bounty hunter drags one of their own into the wilds of Cybertron, the Revolutionaries join forces with Arcee and pursue! But in the midst of war, can humans and Cybertronians put aside their differences, or has the invasion of Cybertron doomed any chance at » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Transformers First Strike #1 Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...