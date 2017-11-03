Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers vs. G.I. Joe Collection By Kidrobot And Hasbro
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,129
Transformers vs. G.I. Joe Collection By Kidrobot And Hasbro


Today looks like a day of agreements. “Kidrobot has teamed up with toy giant Hasbro for an all-new collection of Transformers vs. G.I. Joe toys, art figures and collectibles based off the John Barber &#38; Tom Scioli critically acclaimed comic book that has gained an international cult-following! The full Transformers vs. G.I. Joe collection releases throughout the end of 2017 on Kidrobot.com“ The line will feature: Limited edition Transformers vs G.I. Joe Skateboard Deck Transformers vs G.I. Joe blind box enamel pin series 7-inch tall Transformers vs G.I. Joe Cobra Commander Art Figure (Blue) 7-inch tall Transformers vs G.I. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers vs. G.I. Joe Collection By Kidrobot And Hasbro appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Vintage G1 Transformers Inferno MIB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.