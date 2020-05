UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 149

Re: Joint tightener/kiki joint fix Kiki is water-based polyurethane. Same stuff as pledge floor care or rejuvenate but without the added detergent and scent and other agents used for actually cleaning floors.





Being more "pure" and concentrated means it could be more effective on plastic. As in each drop is more concentrated and in turn dries thicker with fewer applications.







You can buy water-based polyurethane from a hardware store for cheaper and in a larger quantity. Getting a dropper bottle to store it in makes it easier to use as well.

