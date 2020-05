IceKill17 Mini-Con Join Date: May 2020 Location: Kitchener Waterloo Posts: 1

Masterpiece MP-32 Optimus Primal Hello everyone,



New to the forums but a long time Transformers & Beast Wars fan.



I should have grabbed it when I had the chance but if anyone has the Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-32 Optimus Primal available for a reasonable price, Ebay is just crazy. Please message me or reply to this post.



