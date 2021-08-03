Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,928

Funko Pop G1 Shockwave Out At UK Retail & In-Hand Images



Thanks to 2005 Board member*Q Prime*we can report that the new Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Shockwave is out at UK retail. Funko Pop Shockwave was found at*Tesco in Portadown, Northern Ireland and priced £15.00 ($20.87 approximately). To top it all, thanks to our very own 2005 Board member and Shockwave collector*analogue,*we can share for you some great in-hand images of this new Shockwave incarnation for the popular Funko Pop line. This figure will be released as a Target shared exclusive in the US. See all the images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!



The post







More... Thanks to 2005 Board member*Q Prime*we can report that the new Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Shockwave is out at UK retail. Funko Pop Shockwave was found at*Tesco in Portadown, Northern Ireland and priced £15.00 ($20.87 approximately). To top it all, thanks to our very own 2005 Board member and Shockwave collector*analogue,*we can share for you some great in-hand images of this new Shockwave incarnation for the popular Funko Pop line. This figure will be released as a Target shared exclusive in the US. See all the images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!The post Funko Pop G1 Shockwave Out At UK Retail & In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca