Funko Pop G1 Shockwave Out At UK Retail & In-Hand Images


Thanks to 2005 Board member*Q Prime*we can report that the new Funko Pop Retro Toys G1 Shockwave is out at UK retail. Funko Pop Shockwave was found at*Tesco in Portadown, Northern Ireland and priced £15.00 ($20.87 approximately). To top it all, thanks to our very own 2005 Board member and Shockwave collector*analogue,*we can share for you some great in-hand images of this new Shockwave incarnation for the popular Funko Pop line. This figure will be released as a Target shared exclusive in the US. See all the images after the break and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post Funko Pop G1 Shockwave Out At UK Retail & In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



