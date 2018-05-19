Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Bumblebee Movie ? Masked Heroes Line Discovered


Thanks to Ukrainian online trading platform Prom.ua, we have discovered a brand new item for the upcoming Transformers: Bumblebee toyline by Hasbro. Titled as Masked Heroes, each mask is priced at*449 ???, which roughly converts to US$ 17.20. Product Name: Hasbro Transformers 6: Masked Heroes Hasbro Item Code: E0697 Product Description: Masks of your favorite characters from the new Transformers: Bumblebee movie. Price:*449 ??? The price of the product is indeed a bit steep, considering the fact that Transformers: The Last Knight masks were sold in Ukraine, for just a little over half of this pricepoint. We currently do &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Bumblebee Movie – Masked Heroes Line Discovered appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
