Transformers: Bumblebee Movie ? Masked Heroes Line Discovered
Thanks to Ukrainian online trading platform Prom.ua, we have discovered
a brand new item for the upcoming Transformers: Bumblebee toyline by Hasbro. Titled as Masked Heroes, each mask is priced at*449 ???, which roughly converts to US$ 17.20. Product Name: Hasbro Transformers 6: Masked Heroes Hasbro Item Code: E0697 Product Description: Masks of your favorite characters from the new Transformers: Bumblebee movie. Price:*449 ??? The price of the product is indeed a bit steep, considering the fact that Transformers: The Last Knight masks were sold in Ukraine, for just a little over half of this pricepoint. We currently do » Continue Reading.
.
