DLX Megatron from Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege by ThreeZero Details
ThreeZero have fully revealed
their DLX War for Cybertron Trilogy Siege Megatron.* Optimus dropped last month during their 20th Anniversary / SDCC event and now he has a rival to battle on your shelves.* He’s roughly 10 inches tall, has 50 points of articulation, die cast metal frame, LED lights and a slew of accessories.* No price yet, but Optimus retailed for $179 so he should be close to that.* He’s due to ship in Q1 2021.* Pre-Orders will go live on August 7th at the ThreeZero website
