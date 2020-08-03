Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page DLX Megatron from Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege by ThreeZero Details
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,092
DLX Megatron from Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege by ThreeZero Details


ThreeZero have fully revealed their DLX War for Cybertron Trilogy Siege Megatron.* Optimus dropped last month during their 20th Anniversary / SDCC event and now he has a rival to battle on your shelves.* He’s roughly 10 inches tall, has 50 points of articulation, die cast metal frame, LED lights and a slew of accessories.* No price yet, but Optimus retailed for $179 so he should be close to that.* He’s due to ship in Q1 2021.* Pre-Orders will go live on August 7th at the ThreeZero website along with retail partners like our &#187; Continue Reading.

The post DLX Megatron from Transformers War for Cybertron Trilogy: Siege by ThreeZero Details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars SUPERION (G2) w/ Perfect Effect PC-03G add-on kit!!!
Transformers
Transformers rid 2015 bots
Transformers
Transformers combiners wars seekers(starscream/thundercracker/skywarp)
Transformers
Takara Dirge Mp11-nd Transformers Masterpiece
Transformers
Transformers pcc power core mixed bots
Transformers
Transformers titans return 15 skrapnel
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Trypticon w/ Working Walking Function
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:11 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.