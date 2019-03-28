|
Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 6 Out At Canadian Retail
Cybertron.ca
*is giving us the heads up that the Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Wave 6 is out At Canadian Retail. This wave consists of* SS-39 Cogman (The Last Knight), SS-40 Shatter (Bumblebee, car mode) and SS-41 Constructicon Scrapmetal (Revenge of the Fallen). These figures were found at a Toys R Us in Ontario, Canada. Happy hunting to all fellow Canadian fans!
