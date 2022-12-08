Transformers: Reactivate Announced, Releasing on PC & Consoles
Transformers: Reactivate (Previously known as Transformers: Rise) has just been officially announced at the Game Awards. "The gravest threat to humanity has arrived. And it?s already won. Earth is no longer ours; it belongs to them. All we have left is our hope for the Autobots, as we salvage them from the rubble left behind. Transformers: Reactivate is a 1-4 player online action game, developed by Splash Damage, coming to PC & consoles. With the Closed Beta planned for 2023, players, press, and content creators can sign up at the links below for future updates."