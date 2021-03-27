Transformers Kingdom Golden Disk Collection Terrorsaur And Ranger Puffer Amazon Listi
Courtesy of 2005 Board members*Scourge98 and Skreeonk*we can share for you listings of some new upcoming figures: Transformers Kingdom Golden Disk Collection Terrorsaur and Ranger Puffer.* The listings are accessible via Amazon Australia. Unfortunately, there are no images yet but we can share for you the respective EAN and product codes: Deluxe Terrorsaur EAN:*5010993914487 Product Number: F2813 Deluxe Ranger Puffer EAN:*5010993914456 Product Number F2810 Terrorsaur was rumored previously in our boards, but “Ranger Puffer” is sure an unexpected reveal. What could this be? A 2-pack? A reference to “Puffer” the blue Huffer variant sold as Pipes in Mexico? » Continue Reading.
