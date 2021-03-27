Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,316
Transformers Kingdom Golden Disk Collection Terrorsaur And Ranger Puffer Amazon Listi


Courtesy of 2005 Board members*Scourge98 and Skreeonk*we can share for you listings of some new upcoming figures: Transformers Kingdom Golden Disk Collection Terrorsaur and Ranger Puffer.* The listings are accessible via Amazon Australia. Unfortunately, there are no images yet but we can share for you the respective EAN and product codes: Deluxe Terrorsaur EAN:*5010993914487 Product Number: F2813 Deluxe Ranger Puffer EAN:*5010993914456 Product Number F2810 Terrorsaur was rumored previously in our boards, but “Ranger Puffer” is sure an unexpected reveal. What could this be? A 2-pack? A reference to “Puffer” the blue Huffer variant sold as Pipes in Mexico? &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Kingdom Golden Disk Collection Terrorsaur And Ranger Puffer Amazon Listings appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 12:54 PM   #2
JonoPrime
Join Date: Jul 2007
Location: Ontario
Posts: 661
Re: Transformers Kingdom Golden Disk Collection Terrorsaur And Ranger Puffer Amazon L
Amazon listing, eh? Hhmm...Here’s hoping it’s not an exclusive and just an online listing.
Old Today, 01:04 PM   #3
delrue
Beast Machine
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 434
Re: Transformers Kingdom Golden Disk Collection Terrorsaur And Ranger Puffer Amazon L
Ranger Puffer? Perhaps it's a retool of Netflix Soundwave that turns into a vape rig.
