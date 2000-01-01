Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Feedback thread for user: Sinister
Today, 12:27 PM
TheRedPrime
Join Date: Dec 2020
Location: Toronto
Posts: 6
Feedback thread for user: Sinister
Smooth transaction and good negotiator. Bought a Fanstoys Thomas, Xtransbots Klaatu, and DX9 Richthofen from him. Everything was in good shape. Highly recommend this seller.
