Today, 12:11 PM   #1
nervousviper
Generation 1
nervousviper's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Three Stars & The Sun
Posts: 451
Sinister
Bought the sets of MP Coneheads from him. Good communication, items as described. Over all a nice guy to deal with.
