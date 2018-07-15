|
DNA Design DK-07 Power Of The Primes Predaking Upgrade Prototype
Via an update from*DNA Design Facebook
, we have images of the prototype of their upcoming DK-07 Upgrade kit for*Power Of The Primes Predaking. This kit includes all you need to give Predaking the extra look and details you have been looking for. A pair of articulated hands with retractable spikes, bigger articulated wings for Divebomb/Predaking, individual weapons for the individual Predacons that can combine into a massive sword for Predaking, and extra parts for Razorclaw. As usual with DNA upgrade kits, all these parts can be integrated into to robot or beast mode. This kit » Continue Reading.
