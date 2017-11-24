Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Toy Dojo Black Friday Sale
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,258
Toy Dojo Black Friday Sale


TFW2005 friend and sponsor Toy Dojo brings us news of their*Black Friday*sale! Welcome to Toy Dojo’s Black Friday Deals!*We hope everyone is excited to start shopping for some great items at great prices! Here are some basic rules for the sale: Only items marked “Black*Friday*Sale” or “BFS” are on special.* We have allocated a limited number of each item to offer at special discount so when they are gone, they are gone. All Black*Friday*Sales (BFS) items are provided on a first come, first served basis. All Black*Friday*Sales (BFS) ARE FINAL. We cannot hold or layaway Black*Friday*Sales (BFS) items. We &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Toy Dojo Black Friday Sale appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1985 Transformers Autobot Defense Base Omega Supreme w/ box
Transformers
1984 unopened TRANSFORMER Autobot Commander OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
Transformers DOTM Dark of the Moon Ironhide Leader Class Figure New
Transformers
Transformers DOTM Dark of the Moon Optimus Prime Jetwing Figure Supreme New
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot - Soundwave Jetfire Slag Dinobot Cliff Jumper
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-12 Autobot Lambor (Sideswipe)
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece MP-5 Decepticon Megatron & Justitoys Upgrade Kit
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:01 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.