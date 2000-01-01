Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:50 AM
zfarsh
Beasty
Join Date: Sep 2013
Location: Oakville Canada
zfarsh Sales (can meetup at Mississauga Conventions)
Pls read below notes. Reason for sale is downsizing -> Baby on the way...

Prices, in Canadian (unless stated otherwise), no official boxes unless it states it comes with it, and loose / used, and accessories as shown only. If not in the picture or description, then it doesnt come with it.

Prices are final, and as shown only, with no extra accessories, what you see is what you get. It is assumed you know what the figures are, if not, pls google them. There may be items i dont know name of, cause bought long time ago...

IMPORTANT:
- Only upfront payment guarantee product being reserved (unless i know and trust you of course), I take full decision on whom to prioritize for selling to and if i will reserve or not , and I will check the feedbacks as well.
- No show = Negative Feedback.

I can also ship, but keep in mind that shipping is about 13 - 25 $ within Canada, and about 15 - 30 $ in the USA (very rough estimate). So it will be my cost + 2 to 3 $. Insurance is a must, to protect both of us.

1) FP Combes Robin (special colors) = 80 $
Great condition, awesome transformation, one of my favorites especially in alt mode but no room to display him. No sure if have box or not, will check on Tuesday Jan 3rd, but assume no box.





3) Legends and Delux Size Figures, 7$ each, as shown
Added some paint apps on Bombshell (purple / gold / black) and on Powerglide (silver and metallic red and smaller symbol)

HUFFER and Blackjack NOT for Sale





4) Delux size Hasbro Figure = 10$/ea
Note: Warparth has been repainted as shown below.
Orion comes with gun and axe




4) Grimlock and Strongarm = 7 $ / ea
with paint apps as shown






5) Generation Whirl = 10$, with the accessories shown





8) Real Action Heroes Super Saiyan Goku = 70 $
Complete with box, and is 12" tall




11) Spawn stuff and carnage = 20$ for the lot




Macross Yamato VF-19 Blazzer - MISB = 250 USD
Brand New, never opened from box
zfarsh is online now
