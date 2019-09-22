|
War For Cybertron: Siege Seekers 3-Pack (Rainmakers) Out In Canada
Bring the rain! Via friend site Cybertron.ca
*we can report that the*War For Cybertron: Siege Seekers 3-Pack (Rainmakers) is out In Canada. The new 3-pack with*Acid Storm,*Ion Storm and*Nova Storm was spotted by Cybertron.ca members*riderman and Soundwave Superior*at Toys R Us in Canada for*$99.99 CAD ($74.57 approximately) plus taxes. This set is available at US retail as a Target exclusive. Happy hunting!
