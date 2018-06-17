|
Toyhax.com June 2018 Update
Toyhax
dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Toyhax has to share with us: “Our next update is here in record time (for a change!) More Power of the Prime sets, starting with this impressive one for Rodimus Unicronus
! We have great sets for Moonracer
and Windcharger
, and we’ve completed our sets for the Dinobots with this excellent set for Sludge
. We’ve also made a full enhancement set for Cyber Battalion Shockwave
, and*Cell shaded windows
for Masterpiece Grapple and Masterpiece Inferno. » Continue Reading.
