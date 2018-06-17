Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Toyhax.com June 2018 Update


Toyhax dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Toyhax has to share with us: “Our next update is here in record time (for a change!) More Power of the Prime sets, starting with this impressive one for Rodimus Unicronus! We have great sets for Moonracer and Windcharger, and we’ve completed our sets for the Dinobots with this excellent set for Sludge. We’ve also made a full enhancement set for Cyber Battalion Shockwave, and*Cell shaded windows for Masterpiece Grapple and Masterpiece Inferno. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Toyhax.com June 2018 Update appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



