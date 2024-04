Yesterday, 11:55 PM #1 skyrink Generation 1 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Up North Posts: 51 Vintage G1 Collection Clearout G1 Original Only.

Prices in USD.

PayPal for payment or E-transfer if Canadian.

Ships from Canada, $15 shipping on average to US/CAN.



Transformers 1987 G1 Abominus - 99% Complete with card backs and instructions $100

Transformers 1993 G2 Devastator - 99% Complete w/full card backs VINTAGE mint $85

Transformers 1985 G1 Scrapper - 100% Complete with card/bubble unused stickers $45

Transformers 1985 G1 Scavenger - 100% Complete with card/partial bubble unused stickers $35

Transformers 1985 G1 Long Haul - 100% Complete with card/partial bubble unused stickers $35

Transformers 1990 G1 Protectobot First Aid - MISB Sealed AFA gradable UNOPENED $85

Transformers 1990 G1 Protectobot Blades - MISB Sealed AFA gradable UNOPENED $95

Transformers 1990 G1 Protectobot Grooves - MISB Sealed AFA gradable UNOPENED $85



Transformers 1985 G1 Grapple - 100% Complete w/unused stickers & paperwork $60

Transformers 1986 G1 Hot Rod - 100% Complete (metal toes) VINTAGE mint $38

Transformers 1987 G1 Pounce and Wingspan - 100% Complete VINTAGE $55

Transformers 1986 G1 Ramhorn & Eject - 100% Complete w/gold weapons + cardback VINTAGE $48

Transformers 1985 G1 Dirge - 100% Complete VINTAGE $63

Transformers 1985 G1 Thrust - 100% Complete w/paperwork VINTAGE mint $70

Transformers 1986 G1 Rewind & Steeljaw - 100% Complete with full card back $50

Transformers 1986 Galvatron - 100% Complete w/bonus tech specs VINTAGE works! $60

Transformers 1988 G1 Iguanus Pretender - 100% Complete VINTAGE mint RARE $120

Transformers 1984 G1 Topspin & Twin Twist - 100% Complete MIB w/insert/paperwork $50

Transformers 1985 G1 Astrotrain - 100% Complete w/instructions + spec VINTAGE $50

Transformers 1985 G1 Perceptor - 100% Complete w/instruc, specs, catalog VINTAGE $55

Transformers 1986 G1 Wreckgar - Near Complete with spec (with front wheel, back wheel missing rubber) VINTAGE $48

Transformers 1984 Shrapnel and Kickback - 100% Complete w/boxes & paperwork (no inserts)

Transformers 1986 G1 Ultra Magnus - 98% Complete (vintage) with instruc/spec - missing cab/1 missile $70

Transformers 1985 G1 Ramjet - 99% Complete w/instructions (missing landing gear) VINTAGE $50

Transformers 1984 G1 Skids - 100% Complete w/paperwork tech specs (very loose joints) VINTAGE $45

Transformers 1985 G1 Minibots - Warpath Powerglide Cosmos Brawn Swerve w/card backs $50

Transformers 1986 G1 Rodimus Prime - 100% Complete w/instruc, spec, catalog VINTAGE $65



Transformers 1986 G1 (no figure) Broadside - missile, gun, instructions & catalogs only $40

Transformers 1987 G1 (no figure) Darkwing and Dreadwind instructions, 1 gun, and catalog only $50

Transformers 1987 G1 (no figure) Apeface - instructions, catalog, and unsued sticker sheet only $45

Transformers 1985 G1 (no figure) Swoop - 2 launchers, missile, sword, tech spec & catalogs $40



Transformers 1989 Micromaster Battle Patrol -100% Complete with Card + Bubble MINT $35

Transformers 1989 G1 Micromaster - Astro Squad - near complete $23

Transformers 1990 G1 Axer Action Master - 98% Complete VINTAGE $20

Transformers 1988 G1 Micromaster Race Track & Air Strike Patrol - 100% Complete $40

Transformers 1990 G1 Wheeljack Turbo Racer - 99% Complete (car + 2 missiles) VINTAGE $23

Transformers 1991 G1 Take Off UK - 99% Complete (no gun) VINTAGE very rare $60

Transformers 1990 G1 Rad Lionizer Action Master - 99% Complete w/card back (no gun) $26

Transformers 1990 G1 Skyfall Action Master - 100% Complete VINTAGE rare $28

Transformers 1989 G1 Micromaster - Construction, Sports Car, and Hot Rod Patrol (7 cars) $35

Transformers 1989 G1 Micromaster Sports Car and Race Car Patrol - 100% Complete $45

Transformers 1990 G1 Krok Action Master - 100% Complete w/card back VINTAGE $30

Transformers 1990 G1 Soundwave Action Master - 100% Complete w/card back VINTAGE $45

Transformers 1990 G1 Grimlock Action Master - 99% Complete w/card back (no gun) VINTAGE $28

Transformers 1990 G1 Shockwave Action Master - 100% Complete VINTAGE $43

Transformers 1990 G1 Snarl Action Master - 100% Complete VINTAGE $43

Transformers 1990 G1 Bonzai-Tron - 100% Complete w/card back VINTAGE $50

Transformers 1990 G1 Inferno Action Master - 99% Complete w/card back (no gun) VINTAGE $30 Attached Thumbnails

















