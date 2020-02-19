|
Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call Megatron And Starscream New Stock Images
*we can share for you new stock images of the new*Transformers Cyberverse Battle Call Megatron and Starscream. These toys were revealed*while back in February
*together with other characters from the Cyberverse cartoon. The figures are around 10 inches tall and convert from vehicle to robot mode in easy 10 steps.
They feature voice-activated phrases, lights and sounds and the Energon Armor gimmick seen in other Cyberverse toys. Check all the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
