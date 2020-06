Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,744

More... Via friend site and sponsor Dorksidetoys we have*some new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Micromasters. We have a look at the robot and alt modes of Fuzer*& Blast Master*(Astro Squad) and*Roller Force & Ground Hog (Race Track Patrol). It’s good to notice that Fuzer and Blast Master don’t have individual alt modes since they combine to form a space shuttle. A great homage to their original G1 Micromaster combiner counterparts. Check out the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Micromasters New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





