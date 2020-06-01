Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Micromasters New Stock Images


Via friend site and sponsor Dorksidetoys we have*some new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Micromasters. We have a look at the robot and alt modes of Fuzer*&#38; Blast Master*(Astro Squad) and*Roller Force &#38; Ground Hog (Race Track Patrol). It’s good to notice that Fuzer and Blast Master don’t have individual alt modes since they combine to form a space shuttle. A great homage to their original G1 Micromaster combiner counterparts. Check out the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Micromasters New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



