Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Micromasters New Stock Images
we have*some new stock images of the upcoming*Transformers Earthrise Wave 2 Micromasters. We have a look at the robot and alt modes of Fuzer*& Blast Master*(Astro Squad) and*Roller Force & Ground Hog (Race Track Patrol). It’s good to notice that Fuzer and Blast Master don’t have individual alt modes since they combine to form a space shuttle. A great homage to their original G1 Micromaster combiner counterparts. Check out the images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
