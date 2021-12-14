Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:20 AM   #1
Transformers Cyberverse Wave 10 Scout Class found at US Retail


Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Ikkstakk,*we can confirm that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Wave 10 Scout Class has been found at US retail. This wave consists of re-releases of previous Cyberverse Scout*Bumblebee, Ratchet, Starscream and Shadow Striker, now in the new “Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventure” packaging. They were spotted at Target in*Louisville, Kentucky. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Cyberverse Wave 10 Scout Class found at US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



