Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Ikkstakk,*we can confirm that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Wave 10 Scout Class has been found at US retail. This wave consists of re-releases of previous Cyberverse Scout*Bumblebee, Ratchet, Starscream and Shadow Striker, now in the new “Bumblebee Cyberverse Adventure” packaging. They were spotted at Target in*Louisville, Kentucky. Happy hunting!
