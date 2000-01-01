Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:24 PM
Coppercoupe
Mini-Con
Coppercoupe's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2018
Location: ontario
Posts: 2
Ultra Magnus G1
Looking for parts for my G1 ultra Magnus. I don?t have many, trying to build a rubber wheel G1 from scraps.

In need of:
-3 of 4 fists
-Chest plate
-Ramps
-Large head
-Blaster
-Rockets/rocket pods

Any info can help! Thanks!
