Old Today, 10:00 PM   #1
Megatrons Cannon
Only Cares about G1!!!
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Ottawa, ONT
Posts: 326
Earthrise Scorponok $350 MIB
WFC Earthrise Scorponok

Complete with instructions, box has some damage but figure is fine. Can ship, but no doubt at your cost. Located near Ottawa and could meet up if your in the area.








To Punish and Enslave.
My Feedback Thread
