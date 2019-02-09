Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,119

Amazing Yamaguchi Optimus Prime by Revoltech Revealed at Wonder Festival Japan



While not traditional transforming bots like the mints revealed by Takara Tomy, Revoltech is jumping back in the Transformers game with a new release of Optimus Prime under their Amazing Yamaguchi brand. This is a hyper stylized, super articulated action figure. They’ve done many prior to this for Marvel and DC Comics characters, but now Optimus is getting the same treatment. Revoltech Optimus Prime was well received when he came out years ago, so it’s nice to see another hit the market in this updated fashion. Read on to check the pics courtesy of @toratora264!



The post







More... While not traditional transforming bots like the mints revealed by Takara Tomy, Revoltech is jumping back in the Transformers game with a new release of Optimus Prime under their Amazing Yamaguchi brand. This is a hyper stylized, super articulated action figure. They’ve done many prior to this for Marvel and DC Comics characters, but now Optimus is getting the same treatment. Revoltech Optimus Prime was well received when he came out years ago, so it’s nice to see another hit the market in this updated fashion. Read on to check the pics courtesy of @toratora264!The post Amazing Yamaguchi Optimus Prime by Revoltech Revealed at Wonder Festival Japan appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.