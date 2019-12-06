Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Master Made Super Deformed SDT-07 God Gnrai Color Prototype


It took some time, but Third Party company*Master Made have shared, via Weibo, images of the color prototype of their new SDT-07 God Gnrai. This the latest installment on Master Made Superdeformed or “chibi” style Transformers figures. We have a look at their take on God Ginrai / Powermaster Optimus with Apex Armor. This figure looks quite powerful and cute at the same time, and of course it can split into Ginrai, Super Ginrai and the final combination. See all the mirrored images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!

The post Master Made Super Deformed SDT-07 God Gnrai Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
