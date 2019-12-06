Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,898

It took some time, but Third Party company*Master Made have shared, via



More... It took some time, but Third Party company*Master Made have shared, via Weibo , images of the color prototype of their new SDT-07 God Gnrai. This the latest installment on Master Made Superdeformed or “chibi” style Transformers figures. We have a look at their take on God Ginrai / Powermaster Optimus with Apex Armor. This figure looks quite powerful and cute at the same time, and of course it can split into Ginrai, Super Ginrai and the final combination. See all the mirrored images after the jump and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!The post Master Made Super Deformed SDT-07 God Gnrai Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





