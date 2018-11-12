|
Transformers Earth Wars Under The Hood: Octone and Sandstorm
Transformers: Earth Wars Facebook published two additions to their Under The Hood series, this time focusing on*the designs of*Octone
*and*Sandstorm
: Octones design has a real G1 flavour when it comes to the bot form. His ground vehicle form (a fuel tanker)* and his flying vehicle form (a heavy cargo plane) are inspired by the toy from the Universe Deluxe Class line. Sandstorms design, with two propellers attached to his shoulders, is inspired by the fourth wave of 2012-2013*Generations Voyager Class toys. They are used to propel the VTOL aircraft and are the two back wheels in his dune buggy » Continue Reading.
